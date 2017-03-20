Hampton Police looking for Mullins Barber Shop robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for a man who committed a robbery at Mullins Barber Shop in the 1st block of East County Street on Friday, March 17.

Police say they were notified at 9:45 a.m. that the suspect had entered the shop, displayed a gun and demanded property.

The suspect took a wallet and jewelry from a person before fleeing the business.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, medium-skin tone, slim build, 5’10” – 5’11”. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black cloth over his lower face, and all black clothing.

Anyone with information that will help police is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.