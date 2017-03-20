× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine today, but a few showers are on the way

Tracking sunshine today, but a few showers are on the way….We’re tracking a few showers in your forecast, but no day looks like a washout.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken later this evening and tonight ahead of a cold front that will bring some of us scattered showers late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

A few early morning showers are possible on Tuesday. Otherwise, as we go through the day, we’ll see partly sunny skies through the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. Then, later Tuesday evening and night, a few more showers will trickle in. Some of that rain may stick around into early Wednesday morning. Once we move into our Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see clearing skies. It’s going to be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with gusty northerly winds.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs will climb back into the 60s by Friday into the weekend.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Late (30%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Showers Possible (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Windy and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.