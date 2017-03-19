Virginia UPS drivers to be honored for 25 years of accident free driving

RICHMOND, Va. – Thirty-six UPS drivers from Virginia are being inducted into the Circle of Honor, an organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident free driving.

The 36 drivers are among the 1,575 being inducted into the Circle of Honor worldwide. Seven drivers working in Hampton Roads are being honored, including:

Bruce Berube – Newport News

Purvis Chesson – Virginia Beach

James Cotterell – Virginia Beach

Edward Hagaman – Norfolk

Norman Johnson Jr. – Newport News

Joseph Lindsay – Norfolk

Kelly Taylor – Virginia Beach

There are 195 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,480 years of accident free driving.

David Barr of Waynesboro is Virginia’s senior-most safe driver, with 41 years of driving without an accident.

There are 2,595 total UPS drivers in Virginia.