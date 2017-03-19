Virginia ousted from the NCAA Tournament with a 65-39 loss to Florida

Posted 12:19 am, March 19, 2017, by

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginia couldn’t hang with the Gators on Saturday, falling behind 31-17 at half, and being outscored 34-22 in the second half. Even more amazingly, the Cavaliers didn’t have any players score in double-digits. Mamadi Diakite led the way with the nine points.

The Virginia bench in the waning moments of the game. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

17 points was a season-low for the Cavaliers in a half, and 39 marked the lowest point total for a Tony Bennett Virginia team.

Devin Robinson led the Gators with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior London Perrantes was 2-of-12 in his final game as a Cavalier.