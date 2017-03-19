Va. residents can pay for a day at Colonial Williamsburg, get in free all year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg is offering a special deal for Virginia residents.

Residents will be able to pay for one day of admission and get the rest of the year free. The offer, called “Salute to Virginia,” is valid from March 17 through May 31.

The Salute to Virginia was made to encourage guests to return to Colonial Williamsburg each season.

“Virginia residents love our annual Salute to Virginia promotion,” said Skip Ferebee, Colonial Williamsburg executive director of business development. “We are excited to welcome guests from across the state again this year to see our new and enhanced, fully immersive Historic Area guest experience and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum with us.”

The Salute to Virginia Pass benefits include:

Unlimited admission to Colonial Williamsburg, its exhibition sites and Historic Trades shops through December 31

Access to Colonial Williamsburg’s museums

Complimentary shuttle bus service

10 percent discount on most other tours and evening programs

A single-day ticket price is based on retail price of $40.99 adult and $20.49 youth. Proof of residency and/or eligibility is required.

For more information or to purchase Salute to Virginia Passes, visit www.colonialwilliamsburg.com or call 855-296-6627.