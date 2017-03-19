× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind and even some wet snow in the mix this morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers, wind and even some wet snow, especially in our northern communities.

An area of low pressure strengthens near the coast and pulls away later today. We are currently seeing areas of rain with a pocket of some wet snow in our northern communities. Watch out for a quick changeover and any slick roadways.

Precipitation will diminish from the northwest to the southeast in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 40s. It will be on the windy side with winds our of the north 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph not out of the question. Drier conditions heading into Sunday night as high pressure builds in. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Winds will ease for Monday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance for showers will be late Tuesday associated with a cold front.

Sunday: Rain and a rain/snow mix possible, especially for our inland and northern communities. Little accumulation expected. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday night: Partial clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

