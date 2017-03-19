Marc Lieshman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational, will now play in The Masters

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly five years, Marc Lieshman has finally won a PGA Tour event with a gutsy one-stroke win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course.

Lieshman grabbed the lead with a 51-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole, and never lost the lead after that. With the win, the Virginia Beach resident will get an automatic bid to play in the 2017 Masters.

Earlier this month, during a visit to the News 3 studio, Leishman explained why a trip to The Masters was so important to him and how badly he hoped to play his way into an invite.

The Masters will begin on April 6th and conclude on the afternoon of the 9th.