Leah Remini’s Scientology series gets second season

A&E Network has renewed its docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” for a second season.

The network announced Wednesday that there will be 10 new hour-long episodes in which Remini will continue to explore accounts of former members of the Church of Scientology.

The series is a passion project for the “King of Queens” star and former Scientologist, who left the church following a public falling out in 2013.

“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.’ ”

Remini is joined on the show by former Scientology executive Mike Rinder. The pair work on pulling back the curtain on how the church operates using their knowledge of Scientology and emotionally charged stories of former members.

The series, which debuted in November, was a hit for A&E.

“Through Leah’s passion and perseverance she has boldly empowered so many people to step forward and we’re eager to share more of those compelling stories with a new season,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, said in a statement.

The show has also been contested by the Church of Scientology.

Disclaimers from the organization appear throughout each episode.

A&E did not announce the return date on Wednesday.

The Church of Scientology released a statement about the show’s renewal on Wednesday afternoon.

“Leah Remini’s show is and always has been about money. She teamed with A&E to shamelessly turn religious hate into a commodity by treating it as entertainment,” the statement read in part.