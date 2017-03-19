× First Warning Forecast: Clear and dry conditions to end your Sunday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking clearing skies to end your Sunday.

Drier conditions heading into tonight as high pressure builds in. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Winds will ease for Monday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could see a quick shot of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday. Giving it a 20 percent chance. Another chance for showers late Tuesday associated with a cold front.

Sunday night: Partial clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Monday: First Day of Spring! Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few may even see 60. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, a few higher gusts possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

