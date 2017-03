Complete the entry form below for a chance to win a four pack of tickets to Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Five lucky News 3 viewers will take home tickets.

In addition to up-close encounters with lifelike dinosaurs, families can enjoy an all-new mini golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing a scavenger hunt and participate in many more fun activities.

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center March 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.