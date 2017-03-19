Busch Gardens to open for 2017 season on March 25

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens will open for its 2017 season on Saturday, March 25.

The park has been busy through its off season, adding a new roller coaster to its lineup. The new viking-themed coaster, called InvadR, will be the first wooden roller coaster at the park. It will be located in the New France area of the park.

There will also be two new shows and summer concerts. Jack Hanna will hold four shows during opening weekend on March 25 – March 26 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

For a limited time, Busch Gardens is offering two-park Fun Card with Water Country USA for $80. The Fun Card offers unlimited admission to both parks through September 10. The deal is only available online and expires on March 31. Click here to buy tickets.