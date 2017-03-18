Win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters in Norfolk!

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in Norfolk and News 3 has your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see them! Plus, one lucky winner will receive a VIP family 4-pack of tickets and a meet & greet with the team!

Watch News 3 This Morning on Monday March 20, Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22 starting at 5 a.m. for the keywords! Then enter the keyword in the form below to register!

The Globetrotters are on their 2017 World Tour and will be appearing in Norfolk at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m.