Serious crash shuts down portion of S. Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A serious crash has shut down a portion of S. Dominion Blvd. in Chesapeake.

At 6:34 p.m. Chesapeake police responded to the crash between a pick-up truck and passenger car on S. Dominion Blvd between the intersections of Grassfield Parkway and Scenic Parkway.

According to police, at least one person was injured with possible life-threatening injuries.

S. Dominion Blvd. is closed between Scenic Parkway and Grassfield Parkway which investigators work the accident.

