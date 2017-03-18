× Mother of missing Suffolk man holds violence forum

SUFFOLK, VA. – A large crowd of people gathered in Suffolk today to talk youth, gangs, and gun violence.

The Quantez Demont Russell Awarness Forum was organized by Joan Russell Turner, the mother of Russell.

He was last seen leaving Suffolk on November 11, 2015 and was believed to be heading to Newport News.

The event included a backstory on Russell’s life before before opening the floor to guest speakers.

This included the Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney, Suffolk Superintendent of Schools Dr. Deran Whitney, and Sheriff EC Harris.

At this time there are suspicious circumstances surrounding Russell`s disappearance.

There is no clothing description of what Russell was wearing when he was last seen. The vehicle he was driving was recovered in Newport News on November 12, 2015 and some personal items were found inside of the vehicle.

Stay with News 3 for details on Saturday’s forum.