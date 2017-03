March Madness Round 2: Where to watch Saturday and Sunday’s games

News 3 is your home for March Madness!

Round 2 of the tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday!

Here’s where you can watch Saturday and Sunday’s games:

Saturday:

12:10, CBS, No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Approx. 2:40, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

5:15, CBS, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Northwestern

6:10, TNT, No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier

7:10, TBS, No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s

Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia

Approx. 7:27, TBS: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State

Sunday

12:10, CBS, No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan

Approx. 2:40, CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wichita State

5:15, CBS, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan State

6:10, TNT, No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas

7:10, TBS, No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

Approx. 7:45, truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 USC

Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina

Approx. 9:40, TBS: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cincinnati

