× First Warning Forecast: Showers, possible wintry mix Sunday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers with a possible wintry mix heading into Sunday morning.

An area of low pressure will develop near the coast late tonight and Sunday morning and then move off the coast in the afternoon. We’ll see another batch of showers. Rain chances increase overnight with some colder air moving in. We may even see a little rain/snow mix, mainly for our northern and inland communities. Lows tonight in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Shower chances heading into Sunday with even a chance for a wintry mix. No accumulation expected. Precipitation will diminish from the northwest to the southeast in the afternoon. Cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 40s. It will be on the windy side with winds our of the north 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph not out of the question. Drier conditions heading into Sunday night as high pressure builds in. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Winds will ease for Monday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance for showers will be late Tuesday associated with a cold front.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Winds pick up a bit overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Rain showers. Wintry mix possible, especially for our inland and northern communities. Little to no accumulation expected. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday night: Partial clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

