Deputies seize $42K worth of marijuana plants from Camden County home

Camden County, N.C. – Deputies seized twelve marijuana plants worth a street value of $42,000 from a Camden County home.

On Friday afternoon, deputies served a search warrant at 133 Cooks Landing Road.

Two people were arrested after deputies found the plants and other marijuana paraphernalia in the home.

Jason Troy Vanhorn, 36, was charged with felony manufacture marijuana and felony maintain a dwelling place for controlled substance. Vanhorn was also charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia after deputies found a water bong and marijuana crusher at the residence. He was placed under a $5,500 secured bond and posted bail.

Patricia Harding Warren, 69, was also arrested and charged with felony manufacture marijuana and felony maintain a dwelling place for controlled substance. Warren was placed under a $5,000 bond and posted bail.

According to the Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, Warren and Vanhorn both lived at the home.