× 311 to headline American Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 311 will be the major headline band at the 24th Annual American Music Festival.

The performance will take place on the 5th Street Stage on Friday, September 1.

The band was scheduled to headline last year’s concert, but was forced to cancel due to inclement weather.

311 recently announced its 40-city nationwide tour on March 11, with the AMF being the final scheduled date.

“We’re excited 311 agreed to return to AMF to headline the first night’s concert,” says Beach Events Director Mike Hilton. “Many of their loyal fans were disappointed when weather dictated cancelling their scheduled headline show last year. This is going to be a special performance for the band and their many thousands of fans.”

They will release their 12th studio album in 2017.

Additional bands and schedules for the American Music Festival, as well as ticket information for 311’s performance, will be announced soon.

For additional and current information about the festival, go online to www.BeachStreetUSA.com.