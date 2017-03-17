Virginia Beach superintendent named Region II Superintendent of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence has been named the Region II Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS).

Dr. Spence was selected from among 16 superintendents that make up the school divisions in Region II. The designation now means Spence is eligible to be considered for the 2018 Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

“Dr. Spence is passionate about public education and providing all students with the best possible opportunities,” said Beverly Anderson, chairwoman of the Virginia Beach School Board. “We are so pleased that his fellow superintendents have recognized his outstanding leadership and service to our schools. Our Board is proud to support him as together we lead the way for Virginia Beach to become the premier school division in the nation.”

Dr. Spence started working as Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools in June 2014. He is a graduate of Green Run High School.

Before his service in Virginia Beach, Spence was Superintendent of Moore County Public Schools in North Carolina. His has also served as Chief High School Officer of the Houston Independent School District, Chief Academic Officer in Chesterfield County, Virginia, and principal of Deep Run High School in Henrico County, Virginia. Spence began his career in 1994 as a French and photojournalism teacher in Stafford County Public Schools.

Spence has a bachelor’s degree in French studies, a master’s degree in secondary education and a doctorate in educational administration and supervision, all from the University of Virginia.

“I’m humbled to receive this honor on behalf of the division and the great work we are doing together for the children of Virginia Beach,” said Spence. “We are all committed to ensuring that every child is supported and challenged every day to achieve a high standard of academic performance and growth to reach his or her full potential.”