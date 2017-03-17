× Taking Action Against Crime: Virginia Beach Police looking for James Reed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a wanted suspect.

Officers are looking for James Ronald Reed, 43. According to police, he is wanted for probation violation and for trying to defeat drug and alcohol screening.

If you know where he is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.