NORFOLK, Va - Organizaers of the 50th St. Patrick's Parade in Norfolk stop by with details on what to expect Saturday, March 18th in Ocean View. www.norfolkparade.com
Previewing Norfolk’s St Patrick’s Parade on Coast Live
-
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Hampton Roads
-
Gay veterans group says it’s not allowed in Boston St. Patrick’s parade
-
We’re painting and sipping and you can too on Coast Live
-
We play Corn Hole for the Cure with top ranked players on Coast Live
-
Getting crafty with burlap and a glue gun on Coast Live
-
-
Scrooge gives us A Christmas Carol preview on Coast Live
-
Decorating cookies as we preview Dickens’ Christmas Towne on Coast Live
-
Juggling and fun from Dickens’ Christmas Towne on Coast Live
-
We get design ideas from the COVA Magazine Idea House on Coast Live
-
Spice of Blythe: Spice up your St. Patrick’s Day
-
-
A performance by a past winner previews the upcoming Emerging Artist Contest on Coast Live
-
We go live to the Big Easy for a Fat Tuesday update on Coast Live
-
Two pups and a kitten looking for a home on Coast Live