Man jumps from moving vehicle, runs from scene during chase with Virginia State Police

NEW KENT Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are looking for a man seen running from the scene of a crash after a police chase early Friday morning in New Kent County.

Police say around 5:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper J.E. Shaw was patrolling I-64 when he noticed a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling on I-64 westbound at a high rate of speed.

Radar showed the vehicle driving in excess of 122 mph.

Trooper Shaw attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver continued speeding, eventually exiting I-64 at Route 30 westbound.

The driver continued down Route 30 and turned onto a side road where he hit a pole and a ditch before jumping out of the vehicle as it was still moving. He then ran from the scene.

The vehicle continued traveling and hit the side of a house in the 5500 block of Barham Road. No one was inside the home at the time.

The suspect, a black male in his 30s, ran into the woods. K-9 units were called to search for the suspect but he was not found.

The investigation remains ongoing.