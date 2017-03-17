× Looking for a job? Virginia Beach Walmart to hire 300 at new store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Walmart has announced they aim to hire 300 associates at the Virginia Beach location.

The store is new and will be opening this summer.

Applications will be accepted Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a temporary hiring center (2710 Virginia Beach Blvd.)

Applicants may also apply online. Click here to see the online form.

According to store manager the store will be hiring both full- and part-time associates.

Walmart said last year they promoted 7600 of their associates in Virginia to jobs with higher pay and more responsibility.

In addition, 4600 in Virginia were converted from part-time to full-time.