ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating a suspicious package on Friday.

The package was found in the 1500 block of West Church Street.

It was found outside the roadway on the railroad tracks around 4 p.m.

The railroad company was contacted and all vehicle traffic was re-routed around the area.

Investigators are on their way to examine the package.

There is no mandatory evacuation in place at this time, according to police.