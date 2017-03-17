× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up but tracking rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and warmer this weekend… Another cold start to the day. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s again this morning. Highs will warm into the low and mid 50s, just a bit below normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning hours, with clouds building in this afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Winds will be light and shifting from NW to SW.

A few showers could sneak in tonight before the cold front moves in Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies overall with lows only falling into the low 40s.

Expect clouds and scattered showers Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s. Skies will clear Sunday with highs falling into the low 50s. Winds will ramp up again this weekend; SW 10-15 G25 on Saturday, NW 10-20 G30 on Sunday.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late (30%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 17th

1841 Winter Storm: 30″ Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

