Four apprehended in Chesapeake after stolen car chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four people have been apprehended by Chesapeake Police after a chase that occurred Friday afternoon in the Indian River area.

Police say just after noon, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that disregarded a traffic sign at Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road. The vehicle, a Pontiac, was advised to be stolen out of Norfolk.

The vehicle continued to avoid stopping and traveled southbound onto Battlefield Boulevard.

At the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Robert Hall Boulevard, the vehicle hit another vehicle before continuing down N. Battlefield Boulevard and hitting another vehicle.

Neither driver of the two vehicles was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle then changed directions and headed northbound on Battlefield Boulevard toward Military Highway.

At Military Highway and Campostella Road, the four people in the vehicle got out and started running.

All four were apprehended a short time later by police. Police say some of the occupants appear to be juveniles. They are now in the process of identifying the suspects. Charges are pending.

