Fire caused by surge protectors, extension cords damages Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. – Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their Hampton home early Friday morning.

Hampton Fire and Rescue units were called to the 10 block of North Lake Loop at 1:20 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story windows of the home. The fire was located in a second floor bedroom and quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.

The home sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage throughout.

Both occupants of the home had escaped from the home before crews arrived. They were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire was caused by improper use of extension cords and surge protectors.