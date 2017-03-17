Blaine’s Box Office: Kong Skull Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kong: Skull Island is a beast of a film.

Now that the obligatory pun is out of the way, let's get to the movie. It's set in 1973 as a team of scientists investigates an uncharted island. They're welcomed by Kong himself and all kinds of other creatures. The story line not only pits man against beast, but also man against man.

It stars Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and John Goodman.

Visually, the film is breathtaking, especially in 3D. And it's a great story, too.

Now playing at Cinema Cafe, I give Kong: Skull Island 4 out of 5 Blaines.