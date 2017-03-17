DUBLIN, IRELAND - Live from Dublin we get a report from along the St. Patrick's Day Parade route. Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo is there on world-famous Grafton Street to show us what's happening.
A report live from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on Coast Live
-
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Hampton Roads
-
Previewing Norfolk’s St Patrick’s Parade on Coast Live
-
Gay veterans group says it’s not allowed in Boston St. Patrick’s parade
-
We go live to the Big Easy for a Fat Tuesday update on Coast Live
-
Spice of Blythe: Spice up your St. Patrick’s Day
-
-
Getting crafty with burlap and a glue gun on Coast Live
-
First Warning Forecast: Tracking morning wind chills in the teens and a few flurries
-
We get design ideas from the COVA Magazine Idea House on Coast Live
-
Best beers, cocktail contests, and a beautiful home from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
Trump supporters brave protests for a glimpse of their new president
-
-
First Warning Forecast: Wind chills in the teens Thursday morning
-
First Warning Forecast: Winds ease overnight
-
First Warning Forecast: Temperatures begin to trend warmer heading into the weekend