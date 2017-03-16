× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Calming winds, warming up, and weekend showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Temperatures climb, winds fall… Bundle up again this morning. Temperatures are back in the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing into the mid 40s. It will still be windy today but not as windy as the first half of the week. Expect NW winds 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

We will see clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling back into the upper 20s. Winds will relax this evening so the wind chill will be slight.

Friday will likely be our nicest day this week. Highs will warm into the low and mid 50s, just a bit below normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning hours, with clouds building in through the afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Winds will be light tomorrow and shifting from NW to SW. A few isolated showers could sneak in Friday night before the cold front moves in Saturday morning.

Expect scattered showers Saturday, mainly in the morning to midday. Showers should taper off through the afternoon and skies should clear in the evening. Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s. More sunshine will mix in for Sunday with highs falling into the low 50s. Winds will ramp up again this weekend; SW 10-15 G25 on Saturday, NW 15-25 G30 on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 16th

1841 Winter Storm: 30″ Snow Tidewater over a 3 day period

