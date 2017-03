CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three people were displaced after a fire Thursday night.

Fire officials said the incident was in the 200 block of Ceterville Turnpike North in the Hickory section of the city.

When fire officials got to the scene they saw a fire coming from the building.

The fire was said to be under control at 8:13 p.m. and was completely out at 8:43 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.