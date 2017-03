NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three adults and a child were displaced after a fire Thursday evening.

Fire officials said the fire was in the 100 block of Pocahontas Drive around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the front door.

The building suffered fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout and was condemned.

Fire officials said the fire was caused because of unattended cooking.

There were no injuries reported.