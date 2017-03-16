× Teacher at Hampton pre-K school under investigation for two alleged sexual assaults

HAMPTON, Va. – Law enforcement said a teacher at a Hampton school is under investigation by police for an alleged sexual assault.

Police say on March 14 at 10:15 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred at Moton Early Childhood Center, which is located in the 300 block of Old Buckroe Road.

Authorities say when they got to the school, officers were told that the parent of a female juvenile student had made allegations that she was sexually assaulted by her teacher the day before.

During this course of the preliminary investigation, police say information was gained that there was a second female juvenile student whom was also alleging that she was also sexually assaulted by the same person.

Parents of the girls involved said their daughters are 4-years-old and 5-years-old.

News 3 reached out to the Hampton School District about the allegations and asked about the protocol for handling this type of allegation and if the teacher has been suspended.

The district responded:

“Hampton City Schools may not, by law, comment upon an inquiry that involves confidential student or employee information.

To respond to your question regarding division procedure, the protocol when a complaint is made regarding improper employee conduct with a student is to turn the matter over to Child Protective Services and the Hampton Police Department to conduct an investigation. HCS also conducts its own internal investigation.”

The girl’s parents said they were informed by the school that the teacher has been suspended, however the district has not confirmed that to News 3.

The parents said they are upset with the way the school has handled this situation.

The parent of the second child involved said she wasn’t notified of the situation until she was contacted by the Hampton Police Department on Wednesday.

The parent of the first child said she watched as a school official interrogated her daughter asking her to point out on a teddy bear where she was allegedly touched before getting authorities involved.

The parents said the little girls were both disciplined for behavior the day of the alleged incident.

No charges have been filed.