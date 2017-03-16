Talking with the author of Hidden Figures on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton native Margot Lee Shetterly went from investment banking to being the author of the book on which the Oscar-winning film "Hidden Figures" is based. In it she tells the story of the African-American women who helped win the space race.

April sat down with her former college classmate to talk about the book, her career and more.

Additional conversation with Margot...



Special thanks to the Hampton History Museum. The exhibit “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA's Human Computers,” exploring the local history and personalities of the hit film “Hidden Figures” opens to the public in the museum's 20th Century Galleries. (www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org)