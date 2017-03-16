× Suffolk man charged in connection with sexual assault incidents with child

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with sexual assault of a child.

Police said Samuel Johnson, 58, was arrested on February 14.

He is charged with two counts of Forcible Sodomy Victim Under Age 13, two counts of Object Sexual Penetration Victim Under Age 13, four counts of Enticing Another Into a Dwelling House with the Intent to Commit Felony, and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Johnson was arrested related to incidents that allegedly occurred at his home involving a male juvenile in February 2017.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. More charges may be filed, according to police.

Johnson is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.