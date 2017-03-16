Military job fair to be held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) will be holding a job fair in March.

Over 20,000 military service members leave active duty each year to transition into the civilian sector.

During their time serving, the men and women develop many skills that translate into all industries.

The NCOA will host a Military Career Expo at the Scope Arena from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 30.

Veterans, active duty service members and their dependents are welcome to attend, the NCOA said.

