× McDonald’s tweets, deletes message to Trump: ‘You’re disgusting’

A quickly deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

It’s unclear who sent the tweet or whether the account had been hacked. McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, McDonald’s did tweet out a response later Thursday morning, saying ” Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017