Hampton woman killed after gun accidentally discharges inside car

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton woman died Thursday after her being shot when her gun accidentally discharged inside her vehicle.

Hampton Police say they were notified just before 8 a.m. that a possible shooting had occurred in the 1st block of Regal Way.

Officers arrived to find the woman inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say their investigation has revealed the woman was getting into her car when the gun accidentally discharged.

Two juveniles were inside the car at the time but were not harmed.

There does not appear to be any foul play and the death is being investigated as an accidental shooting.