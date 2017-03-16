× First Warning Forecast: Winds ease overnight

Dry and cold conditions tonight as high pressure continues to build over the region into Friday. Winds will ease, so we won’t have to deal with wind chills in the teens. Lows tonight near 30.

Looks like St. Patrick’s Day is shaping up to be a decent day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the morning, with highs in the low and mid-50s, which is actually still below normal for this time of year. More clouds by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers possible late Friday.

The cold front will move in Saturday morning with some scattered showers. Looks like the showers will taper off by the afternoon, with some clearing as we head into the evening. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the low and mid-60s. It will be on the windy side, with winds out of the SW 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. A sunnier, but cooler day is on tap for Sunday. Expect highs in the lower 50s. Still on the windy side, with winds out of the NW at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph.

A dry day to start the work week. Highs in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. Even milder heading into Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s, with a slight chance for a few showers. Dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows near 30. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day: Morning sun, then some clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers (20%). Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

For weather updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.