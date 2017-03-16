21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Roads were closed for several hours into early Thursday morning while state police investigated a fatal accident in York County.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Hampton Highway and Big Bethel Road.

Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Briana Raven Werth, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima south on Hampton Highway when she lost control, ran off the road and into a ditch striking a tree. She died at the scene.

Authorities do not know at this time if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Lanes on Hampton Highway at Big Bethel Road were reopened just after 5 a.m. Thursday.