Churchland High School hires new football coach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Churchland High School has hired a new football coach.

Dontrell Leonard has been hired as the new coach. He currently teaches in Suffolk but most recently worked as QB/WR Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator for the Ocean Lakes High School football team from 2014-2016.

Coach Leonard shared that he’s excited to work with student-athletes and take the team to the next level. He plans on running a wide open offense and an attacking style of defense.

He will begin offseason workouts this week with students in the school gym on Mondays through Thursdays after school.

More highlights of Leonard’s coaching record include:

Ocean Lakes HS-Virginia Beach, VA

QB/WR Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator 2014-2016 (17-6 Overall Record)

Salem HS-Virginia Beach, VA

QB’s Coach/Offensive Coordinator 2006-2014



Beach District Champions back to back seasons 2006-2007, 2007-2008



Two eastern region wins, three appearances



Two Virginia state semi-final appearances 2012-2013, 2013-2014

90-30 overall record since 2006 as Salem/Ocean Lakes offensive coordinator/QB’s Coach

2015 Offensive Coordinator for the Under Armour East All-Star Game (Won 35-7)

Leonard was brought in to revamp the school’s football program, said Churchland High Principal Shawn Millaci. “I am excited for the beginning of a new day in Churchland High School Football.”

The Truckers play their first game of the 2017-18 season at home on August 27.

