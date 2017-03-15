William & Mary announces purchase of local motel for dorm use

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The William & Mary Real Estate Foundation has agreed to purchase the Days Inn, located adjacent to the university’s campus at 902 Richmond Road.

Earlier in March, the Williamsburg City Council considered a rezoning measure necessary for the project to move forward as university student housing, the measure was approved, according to the university’s spokesperson.

“We’re very happy to announce this agreement,” said Nancy Buchanan, executive director of the W&M Real Estate Foundation. “We’re always interested in property that is adjacent to campus and strategically located, especially when it could represent a mutual benefit to the university and local communities.”

Sam Jones, senior vice president for finance and administration at William & Mary, said the university’s plan is to use the property as student housing for upperclassmen to provide swing space so major renovations can occur at other residence halls on campus.

Another potential use for the building, Jones said, is for graduate student housing. Most of the rooms would be single occupancy.

A William & Mary spokesperson said the school is primarily a residential campus, having this property will allow the college to continue to house 75% of the undergraduates in university housing.

“We also think this purchase will support an important goal for the city by bringing more students into university-operated housing,” Jones said.