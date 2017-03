× Two high school students injured in York County school bus crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Two high school students suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Victory Boulevard near Big Bethel Road.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the crash around 9 a.m.

The bus was carrying 11 students.

Victory Boulevard is currently blocked so students can unload.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.