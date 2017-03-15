× The Myers Cocktail: a way to get over your cold or hangover quickly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – When people are feeling sick, tired or have allergies they want a way to feel better fast. That’s where the Myers Cocktail comes in.

Originally named for a doctor in Maryland of the same name, it is a mix of vitamins and nutrients including vitamin C, B and more, delivered through IV to help people feel better in about 20 to 30 minutes.

After hearing about it while traveling, Hollie White, the owner of 344 Beauty Bar decided to bring it to Hampton Roads. A little more than a month ago, she started offering the Myers Cocktail and said it has taken off in popularity.