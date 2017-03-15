Public packs Norfolk School Board meeting to talk budget, support for students with disabilities

NORFOLK, Va. – In the midst of discussing a 2017-2018 budget that recommends dozens in staff reductions, the Norfolk School Board faced a packed room Wednesday.

More than two dozen members of the public signed up to speak during the public comment time.

The majority of speakers focused on Superintendent Melinda Boone’s budget recommendations for the 2017-18 school year, which include reductions in staff in several departments to make up for declining enrollment.

Others criticized what they call a lack of education for students with disabilities.

One speaker, Christine DeHaven, told the board Norfolk Public Schools aren’t doing enough to educate her 14-year-old son, who has autism and is struggling with math.

Stay with News 3 for updates.