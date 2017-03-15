Live Now: President Trump expected to announce review of fuel economy rules

YSPILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump is in Michigan on Wednesday to meet with auto executives.

The president will deliver remarks at the American Center for Mobility at the Willow Run airport in Ypsilanti before continuing on to Nashville later in the day.

He is expected to formally announce a review of fuel economy rules that many automakers say are too restrictive.

Leaders of the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency signed a notice Monday of their intent to reconsider evaluations of greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles for model years 2022-2025.