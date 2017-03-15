Police ID man found dead inside submerged vehicle at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have identified the man found dead inside a vehicle that was spotted submerged in the water near the Deep Creek Marina in Newport News on Tuesday.

Police say 76-year-old Aaron Joseph of Yale, Virginia was found in the red Toyota Prius, which was in the water near the 700 block of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was spotted in the water by a retired Newport News Police officer on Tuesday morning.

Dive teams say Joseph’s body was found in the backseat of the vehicle.

Police say there were no signs of trauma to Joseph’s body when he was retrieved from the car.

They are still working to find out how the car got into the water and if Joseph was alive when the car went in.

Toxicology reports are being conducted and it may be some time before a cause of death is determined.

RELATED:

Body found in submerged vehicle at Deep Creek Marina in Newport News