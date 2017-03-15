Hampton Roads, Va. - We get to know Dan Ellison, the self-proclaimed "Educated Redneck." This locally based comedian is getting ready to head out on a national tour that will take him to the west coast, and it starts here in Hampton Roads on March 17th. Learn more at educatedredneck.com.
Meet the comic called “The Educated Redneck” on Coast Live
-
Preparing for a USO Holiday Tour on Coast Live
-
Ready, Set, Renovate – Testing the limits Part 2 on Coast Live
-
Ready, Set Renovate the Club (Part 2) on Coast Live
-
Ready, Set Renovate the Club (Part 1) on Coast Live
-
Ready, Set, Renovate – Testing the limits Part 3 on Coast Live
-
-
Ready, Set Renovate! looks at how to go from commercial to cozy on Coast Live
-
Getting crafty with burlap and a glue gun on Coast Live
-
Birth defects can’t stop this swimmer from Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Chris Evert shows us the new national tennis center on Coast Live
-
Aisle Style – Getting ready for bridal show season on Coast Live
-
-
Getting your car ready for wintery weather on Coast Live
-
How to make an adult beverage out of a cupcake for National Carrot Cake Day on Coast Live
-
Tips and Tricks to Finally Getting You Ready for the Holidays on Coast Live