Man taken to hospital, juvenile in custody after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A juvenile is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Holly Ave., for a report of an injured person.

The incident was determined as a domestic dispute that ended with the adult male being shot.

Police said he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect is in custody and detectives are at the scene investigating.

Stay with News 3 as more information is released.