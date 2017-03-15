× First Warning Forecast: Wind chills in the teens Thursday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cold and windy weather. That wind has been brutal over the past couple of days. Looks like we’re going to have to deal with that cold wind tonight and into Thursday. Some relief from the cold though is headed our way.

A blustery night on tap under clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 20s, but will feel much colder with the wind out of the northwest. Many people will feel like the teens tonight and tomorrow morning. Bundle up!

Another cold day on tap for Thursday. After a bitter cold start, temperatures will warm to the mid 40s. It will feel colder with gusty winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Finally, we’ll get some relief for St. Patrick’s Day. The wind will ease a bit and highs will be in the lower 50s. A cold front will approach from the northwest late in the day. We’ll see a few showers late Friday into Saturday. Saturday will warm to the 60s!

Drier, but cooler conditions for Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day: Partly cloudy. Milder. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW-SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

